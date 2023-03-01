Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $727.43.
Several equities analysts recently commented on FICO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.
In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $288,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $288,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,343 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,949 over the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $677.39 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $710.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $643.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 1.27.
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
