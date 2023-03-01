Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can Raises Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can’s holdings in BRP were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of BRP by 11.4% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 225,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after buying an additional 22,980 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of BRP by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 79,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 47,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 5.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 116,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BRP by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in BRP by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Get BRP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$155.00 to C$156.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.90.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of BRP stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.64. The company had a trading volume of 33,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,652. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 2.31. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $90.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.09.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. BRP had a net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,046.73%. As a group, analysts predict that BRP Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BRP

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.