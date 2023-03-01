Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can Sells 85,875 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can trimmed its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,035,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,875 shares during the period. H&R Block accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $44,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in H&R Block by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in H&R Block by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in H&R Block by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in H&R Block by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.48. The stock had a trading volume of 731,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,149. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares in the company, valued at $27,707,411.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.