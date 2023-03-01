Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can Takes Position in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can owned approximately 0.11% of F-star Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $185,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $120,000. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F-star Therapeutics stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.67. The stock had a trading volume of 102,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,937. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

