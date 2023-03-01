Fairholme Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Fairholme Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,882,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,000 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 9.0% of Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fairholme Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $92,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 372.0% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,306,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,213,000 after buying an additional 1,818,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 299.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,029,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,273,000 after buying an additional 1,521,865 shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,164,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.66. 2,119,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,527,288. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,800 shares of company stock worth $707,019 in the last ninety days. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

