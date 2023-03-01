Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Acquires 910 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,186,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,182,000 after acquiring an additional 369,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,901,000 after acquiring an additional 511,524 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,428,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,405,000 after acquiring an additional 81,225 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,990,000 after acquiring an additional 825,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,905,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,281,000 after acquiring an additional 286,891 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.26. The stock had a trading volume of 600,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,239. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $106.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.73.

