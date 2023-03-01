Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,136,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,202 shares during the quarter. Warner Music Group comprises about 1.9% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $26,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,071,000 after acquiring an additional 323,128 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 11,872 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

WMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.64.

WMG stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 668,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,275. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.43. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 244.53% and a net margin of 8.39%. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.82%.

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $964,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares in the company, valued at $12,138,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

