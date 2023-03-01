Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,475 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPSB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.26. 2,688,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,654,238. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.43.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.