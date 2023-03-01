Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $117.11 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705,885 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,491 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up 8.4% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Cheniere Energy worth $117,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 7,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,989,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,912,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,030,116 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,126,000 after acquiring an additional 606,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.02. 885,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,191. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.09 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.87.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $15.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $8.70. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 249.96% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $382,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,473. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.50.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

