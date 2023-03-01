Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $12.41 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,453 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 27,073 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.4% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intel by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,872 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 74,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 37,182,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,937,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.78. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $52.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Intel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,470. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

