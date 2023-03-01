Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $15.89 Million Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises 1.1% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $15,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Cintas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cintas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 10.4% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Cintas by 1.2% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Down 2.4 %

CTAS traded down $10.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,364. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $443.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.