Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,475 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 515.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.03. 2,150,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,266,819. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $113.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.81 and its 200 day moving average is $105.30.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

