Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE BDX traded down $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,747. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $277.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.92.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

