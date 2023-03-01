Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 16,920 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,920 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,574,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,798. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $37.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

