Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 24,672 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,672 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $893,093,000. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,409 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,803 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,785,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,083 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,721,963 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

