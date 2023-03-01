Family Management Corp Acquires Shares of 23,870 BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,641,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 42,076 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,159,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,983,000 after buying an additional 381,389 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 658,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 148,953 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 589,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after buying an additional 17,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 455,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after buying an additional 79,792 shares in the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Richard M. Rieder bought 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,520.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 34,384 shares in the company, valued at $473,123.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE BCAT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 137,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,781. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 52-week low of $13.32 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

