Family Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Family Management Corp reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,877,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,918,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $82.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,265,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,363,687. The stock has a market cap of $109.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.30.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

