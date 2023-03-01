Family Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Family Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,416 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Family Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,721,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 727,469 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,036,000 after purchasing an additional 612,054 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 252.1% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 718,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,420,000 after purchasing an additional 514,677 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,134 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.17.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

