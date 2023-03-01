Family Management Corp Has $4.10 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Family Management Corp lessened its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 1.1% of Family Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Family Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Tower Price Performance

In related news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,685.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $4.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,918. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $178.17 and a 52 week high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Articles

