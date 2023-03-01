Family Management Corp Has $526,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Family Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 687,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.85. 2,207,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

