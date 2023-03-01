Family Management Corp Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Family Management Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 146.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,075 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,047.1% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $98,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MUI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $11.36. 49,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,980. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $14.53.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

