Family Management Corp Reduces Stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Family Management Corp lowered its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in New Fortress Energy by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,891,000 after buying an additional 1,251,862 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,946,000 after acquiring an additional 724,709 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,342,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 579.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 445,250 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 243.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,050,000 after acquiring an additional 300,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on NFE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

NFE stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.18. 1,638,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,989. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.61. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $546.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.51 million. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 255.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 3,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Katherine Wanner acquired 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,812.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

