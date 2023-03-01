Family Management Corp Sells 380 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Family Management Corp cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 72.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 69.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Charter Communications by 137.8% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $362.52. 491,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $596.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $378.01 and its 200-day moving average is $372.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.86.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

