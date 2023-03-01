Family Management Corp Trims Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Family Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Family Management Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 194.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 29,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 19,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,645,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,205,000 after buying an additional 1,875,168 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.14. 7,880,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,026,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $78.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.73.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

