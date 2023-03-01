Farallon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,546,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,988,500 shares during the period. Clarivate makes up about 2.3% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 6.01% of Clarivate worth $380,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 67.2% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,155,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295,534 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $54,443,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $33,137,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Clarivate by 352.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after buying an additional 1,851,053 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the first quarter valued at $28,866,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Clarivate Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CLVT traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. 11,386,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,764,900. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Clarivate
Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clarivate (CLVT)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.