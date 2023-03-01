Farallon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,546,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,988,500 shares during the period. Clarivate makes up about 2.3% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 6.01% of Clarivate worth $380,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 67.2% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,155,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295,534 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $54,443,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the second quarter valued at $33,137,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Clarivate by 352.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,935,000 after buying an additional 1,851,053 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate during the first quarter valued at $28,866,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. 11,386,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,764,900. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics and workflow solutions. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment is composed of the academia and government, and life science and healthcare product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes the patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

