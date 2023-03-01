Farallon Capital Management LLC Buys 293,500 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,114,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 293,500 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up about 1.5% of Farallon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $260,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 48.7% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in Blackstone by 185.2% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after buying an additional 878,676 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 15.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,497,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $501,560,000 after purchasing an additional 729,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Blackstone by 17.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,526,000 after buying an additional 660,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 944,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,046,000 after acquiring an additional 638,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.61 per share, with a total value of $25,652.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,111.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,672,068 shares of company stock worth $69,683,744 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Price Performance

BX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Shares of BX traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $89.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,757. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $132.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average of $89.35.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.