Farallon Capital Management LLC Makes New $37.12 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 464,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,115,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,018,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,206,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,116,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 242.7% in the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.17. 27,208,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,800,551. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Further Reading

