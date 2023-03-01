Farallon Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Farallon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 896,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307,526 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $9,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRBU. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In other Caribou Biosciences news, insider Syed Ali-Aamir Rizvi sold 5,627 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $35,506.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,643.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CRBU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.05. 212,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,939. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $13.19.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

