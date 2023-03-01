Farallon Capital Management LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Farallon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $17,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRTX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $78,000.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of KRTX traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, reaching $197.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,787. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $278.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $195.32 and a 200-day moving average of $216.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.30, for a total transaction of $3,424,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,227 shares of company stock worth $7,622,575. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRTX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.75.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.