Farley Capital L.P. Purchases Shares of 4,121 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Farley Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 0.3% of Farley Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,743,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,527,000 after acquiring an additional 138,656 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 67.7% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 59,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,343,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,627,719. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.49%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

