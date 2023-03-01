Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price Up 7.4% on Earnings Beat

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) rose 7.4% on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.57. Approximately 517,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,178,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 425.99%. The business had revenue of $44.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

Insider Activity at Fate Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Fate Therapeutics

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $240,552.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $240,552.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Mendlein purchased 88,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $499,232.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,608.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,708 shares of company stock valued at $396,710. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corton Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. The firm has a market cap of $607.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

