FCA Corp TX Acquires 141 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Markel Corp raised its holdings in 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in 3M by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

NYSE:MMM traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.22. 3,639,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,239. 3M has a twelve month low of $106.76 and a twelve month high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.23 and a 200 day moving average of $121.65. The stock has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

