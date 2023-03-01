FCA Corp TX Buys 98 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RE. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth approximately $493,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,778,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Everest Re Group

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Re Group Trading Up 2.3 %

RE stock traded up $8.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $392.89. 226,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,061. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $394.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.61.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.29 by $2.92. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.12 EPS. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 46.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RE. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

