FCA Corp TX Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

FCA Corp TX lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of FCA Corp TX’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. FCA Corp TX owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,659,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 715,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,155,000 after purchasing an additional 317,861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 936,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after purchasing an additional 23,956 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 414.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 105,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 85,391 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 101,232 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCM remained flat at $21.16 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 278,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,377. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.19.

