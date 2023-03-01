FCA Corp TX Cuts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

FCA Corp TX lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $481,323,000 after buying an additional 24,172 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,166,108 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,338,000 after buying an additional 17,430 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after buying an additional 512,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.93. The stock had a trading volume of 624,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,302. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.89. The company has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.85%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.17.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

