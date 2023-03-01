FCA Corp TX Grows Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

FCA Corp TX increased its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,305,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,349 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 20.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,807,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after buying an additional 2,205,004 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,336,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $231,124,000 after purchasing an additional 93,710 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,495,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,874,000 after purchasing an additional 129,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,704,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,467,000 after purchasing an additional 176,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Shares of ORI stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.08. 733,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,160. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

