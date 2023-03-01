FCA Corp TX Has $5.25 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

FCA Corp TX lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of FCA Corp TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FCA Corp TX owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.46. 332,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,044. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $21.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.52.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.