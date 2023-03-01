FCA Corp TX Purchases 115 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FCA Corp TX boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.5% of FCA Corp TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $299.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.06.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.82. 1,206,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $125.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.