FCA Corp TX Purchases 163 Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,496 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Chase accounts for 1.2% of FCA Corp TX’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. FCA Corp TX owned about 0.36% of Chase worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 16,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chase by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 200,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $143,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,245 shares in the company, valued at $18,618,383.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CCF traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.88. 9,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,833. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.34. Chase Co. has a 1-year low of $74.36 and a 1-year high of $100.71. The stock has a market cap of $939.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Chase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

