FCA Corp TX Raises Stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37,927.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 398,233 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 388.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 110,685 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,629,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter worth $1,171,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Performance

CGW stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $48.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,737. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.10. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $53.25.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.