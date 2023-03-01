Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. Federal Signal also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.15-2.40 EPS.

Federal Signal Stock Up 9.8 %

NYSE FSS traded up $5.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.93. 931,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,481. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.05. Federal Signal has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $58.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSS. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Sidoti cut Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Signal by 9.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

