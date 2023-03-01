Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 297,558 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,128,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 297,558 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.4% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $479,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.76 on Wednesday, hitting $234.42. 1,109,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.06.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

