Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,982 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $94,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 34.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 18.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 507.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 88.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.86.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.53. 256,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,773. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $262.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

