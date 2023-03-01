Federated Hermes Inc. Has $105.19 Million Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,824,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,018 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 2.00% of Planet Fitness worth $105,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,723,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 40.0% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,014,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,139,000 after buying an additional 575,627 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 38.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,636,000 after buying an additional 476,578 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,653,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,457,000 after buying an additional 136,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 29.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,510,000 after buying an additional 333,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PLNT traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $79.96. 348,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,977. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.26. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $88.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 64.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLNT. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

