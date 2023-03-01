Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,732,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 919,468 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises approximately 1.0% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.57% of Dominion Energy worth $327,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on D shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:D traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.88. 4,690,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,210,333. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

