Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 11,035 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $114,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 7.6% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 9.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 14.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $593.50. 956,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,675. The company has a market cap of $247.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $580.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $528.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $645.31.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.60.

About Broadcom

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.