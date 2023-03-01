Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 400,429 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,265,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,429 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.05% of Bank of America worth $128,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bank of America by 2.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,089 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Bank of America by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,434,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bank of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,537,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,390,000 after acquiring an additional 214,966 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 8.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,464,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,320 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $34.08. 20,692,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,153,387. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43. The company has a market cap of $272.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

