Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 948,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,190 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $156,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after acquiring an additional 946,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,148,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,196,000 after acquiring an additional 572,197 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,681,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.02. 1,086,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,099. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 67.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.83.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,844.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total transaction of $1,207,014.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,142.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824 over the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Recommended Stories

