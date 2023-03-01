Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,422,200 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,144,617 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,422,200 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares accounts for approximately 0.9% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Huntington Bancshares worth $291,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 289,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,485,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,096,210. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.76%.

In other news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

