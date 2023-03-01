Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 282,889 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,293,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 282,889 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.27% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $98,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,224,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,094,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,018 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 15,375,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $711,751,000 after buying an additional 510,592 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,190,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $471,705,000 after purchasing an additional 597,379 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 price target on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,597. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.57. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently -45.59%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.